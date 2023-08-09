Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,482,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $154,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.20. 1,465,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.