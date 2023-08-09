Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.17% of Amphenol worth $82,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,212. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $90.28.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,062 shares of company stock valued at $126,798,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

