Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Allegion were worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Allegion by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Allegion by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Allegion by 2.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $110.91. 762,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

View Our Latest Report on ALLE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.