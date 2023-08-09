Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,190 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sysco were worth $93,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

