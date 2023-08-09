Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,210 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.50. 1,140,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,342. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.25 and a 200 day moving average of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.