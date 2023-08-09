Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 428,088 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 428,088 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Block were worth $24,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Block by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in Block by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,986,077.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,729,786. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.42. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $92.10.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. CLSA downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

