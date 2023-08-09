Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 50,739 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,739 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.19% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $2,798,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.73.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, Director Howard Willome John bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard Willome John acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE:CFR traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $105.16. 365,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,480. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

