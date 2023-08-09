Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 9,489 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,989,000 after purchasing an additional 545,595 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,611,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,139,512. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

