Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.16% of Equinix worth $107,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX remained flat at $774.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. 251,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,448. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $778.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.50. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,114. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

