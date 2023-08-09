PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th.
PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 158.35% and a negative net margin of 194.50%.
Shares of PyroGenesis Canada stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,386. PyroGenesis Canada has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $122.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.
