PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 158.35% and a negative net margin of 194.50%.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

PyroGenesis Canada Price Performance

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,386. PyroGenesis Canada has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $122.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PyroGenesis Canada

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYR. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 28.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.