Pyxis Tankers Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PXSAP stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.