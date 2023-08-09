Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Cut by Analyst

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nintendo in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion.

NTDOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 15.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Nintendo by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Nintendo by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

