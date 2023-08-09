Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get Q2 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Q2

Q2 Price Performance

Q2 stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $564,636.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,978,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,534 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after buying an additional 1,350,892 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,627,000 after buying an additional 167,060 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Q2 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.