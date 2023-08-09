Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Issued By KeyCorp

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Acushnet in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acushnet’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Acushnet Trading Down 0.8 %

GOLF opened at $57.41 on Monday. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,542,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $4,262,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,062,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

