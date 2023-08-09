Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Assurant, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $12.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Assurant Trading Up 0.7 %

AIZ opened at $143.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average is $125.84. Assurant has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,585,833. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.