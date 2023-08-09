Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $63.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.76. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.