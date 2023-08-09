Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $48.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.41. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $64.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

