Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Middleby Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.90 per share.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Middleby

Middleby Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $146.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Middleby has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $162.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Middleby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $21,366,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.