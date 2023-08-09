QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Tops $0.0928 on Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $6.62 million and $212,851.30 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.09031977 USD and is down -22.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $205,709.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

