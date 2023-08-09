Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

QMCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Quantum from $2.75 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Quantum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 254,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,174. Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.53.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $170,015.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,819.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,848 shares of company stock worth $214,907. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Quantum by 3,297.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Further Reading

