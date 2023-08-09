Quartix Technologies plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:QTX)

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Quartix Technologies Trading Down 6.5 %

LON QTX opened at GBX 222.55 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. Quartix Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 350 ($4.47).

Insider Buying and Selling at Quartix Technologies

In other Quartix Technologies news, insider Paul V. Boughton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.04), for a total value of £59,500 ($76,038.34). Company insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

