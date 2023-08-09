Radian Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Radian Group has raised its dividend by an average of 330.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,662. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $282,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,180.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $311,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,829 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 575.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after buying an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 202.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Radian Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

