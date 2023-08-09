RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. RadNet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. 717,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. RadNet has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.29 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,485 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $379,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in RadNet by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 15.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

