Ralph Lauren (RL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $130.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.81. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RL

Insider Activity

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.