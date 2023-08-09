Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $771-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.11 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,650,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,148. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.34 million. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 30.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

