Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $196-198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.39 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.23-1.29 EPS.

Rapid7 Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,969. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $70.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

