Raymond James Increases Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $126.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FWRD

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $109.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,592,000 after acquiring an additional 142,750 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.