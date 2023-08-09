Raymond James Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $255.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $272.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.92.

Teleflex stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.88. 235,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teleflex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

