Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Raymond James by 23.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 48.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 208.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 164,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

