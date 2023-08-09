RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $226.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.20. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $41,855,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

