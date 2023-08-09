RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) PT Raised to $235.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.50.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.93. The stock had a trading volume of 163,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

