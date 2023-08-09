Reach plc (LON:RCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.88

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Reach Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RCH opened at GBX 80.14 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £254.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.35, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.88. Reach has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.40 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122.50 ($1.57). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.57.

Get Reach alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reach from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 75 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

About Reach

(Get Free Report)

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.