Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Trimmed by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,092 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.9% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.