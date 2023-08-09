Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Lowered to $67.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.61.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Trading Down 1.8 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.30.

The business also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after buying an additional 642,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after buying an additional 829,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.