Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $439.61 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 231.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.