Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $1.77 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Ecolab accounts for about 2.1% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $183.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,054. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

