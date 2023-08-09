Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $3.10 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. 3,524,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

