Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $682,000 in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Atkore accounts for approximately 0.8% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE ATKR traded down $5.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.55. The stock had a trading volume of 589,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,746. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.66. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $164.76.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. Atkore’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

