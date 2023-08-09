Research Analysts Set Expectations for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$14.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.05. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 292.86%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

