Restaurant Brands International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:QSR traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 680,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,128. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $91,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,502,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 690,887 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

