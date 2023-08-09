Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

