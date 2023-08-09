Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Barclays

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QSR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.12.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 111,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

