Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.64

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$100.64 and traded as low as C$99.41. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$99.67, with a volume of 817,782 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.33.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.8 %

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$100.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.75%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

