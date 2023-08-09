Reston Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 16.9% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $32,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,436,000 after purchasing an additional 979,853 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $131,128,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,106,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,688,000 after purchasing an additional 211,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,734,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after buying an additional 410,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.63. 334,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

