Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 834 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 1,794,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

