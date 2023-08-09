Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading Down 10.1% After Earnings Miss

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.76. 1,460,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,423,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $2,433,943.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,896,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $739,404.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,433,943.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,896,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,685. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Stories

