Reviewing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) & Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Exscientia and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Repligen 0 1 8 0 2.89

Exscientia currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.19%. Repligen has a consensus price target of $199.44, indicating a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Exscientia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Repligen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

22.4% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Repligen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Exscientia and Repligen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $32.90 million 27.74 -$146.85 million ($1.37) -5.51 Repligen $801.54 million 12.03 $185.96 million $2.42 71.44

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Exscientia has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -542.26% -27.90% -20.98% Repligen 18.92% 7.83% 5.95%

Summary

Repligen beats Exscientia on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. It also focuses on discovery and development of small molecule drug candidates. The company's platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration, buffer exchange, and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and ProConnex TFDF flow paths. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. Repligen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

