Reviewing World Moto (OTCMKTS:FARE) & Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) and World Moto (OTCMKTS:FARE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gentherm and World Moto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 1 1 1 0 2.00 World Moto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gentherm presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.16%. Given Gentherm’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gentherm is more favorable than World Moto.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 0.85% 11.25% 5.96% World Moto N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gentherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gentherm and World Moto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $1.20 billion 1.76 $24.44 million $0.35 183.98 World Moto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than World Moto.

Summary

Gentherm beats World Moto on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries, as well as thermal management products for heating and cooling 12 volts, 48 volts, and high voltage batteries and battery modules; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and first tier suppliers, such as automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Czech Republic, Romania, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

About World Moto

World Moto, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells moto-meter products and services primarily in Thailand. Its principal product is the moto-meter, which provides moto-taxi fare metering and other communication capabilities. The company also develops moto-meter related smartphone application, which connects directly to the moto-meter through a secure Bluetooth connection and can access real-time data from the moto-meter, and enables customers to view driver profiles and ratings before getting on a motorcycle taxi. In addition, it develops Yes, a concierge service that enables persons to order products and have them delivered to their address by motor scooter; and HailYes, an integrated mobile platform, which instantly connects consumers to transport and commerce services in a local community, as well as Wheelies, an advertising product that displays static and streaming media on the wheels of motorcycles and automobiles. The company markets its products through social media, direct sales, and trade shows. World Moto, Inc. is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

