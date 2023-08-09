Richard P. Wallace Sells 35,000 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KLA stock traded down $4.18 on Wednesday, reaching $494.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,089. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $517.30. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

