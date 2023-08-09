Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.41), reports. The firm had revenue of $99.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 33.83%.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 3.2 %

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. 34,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $701.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on REPX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $105,330.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,463.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.